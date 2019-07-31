Convicted murderer in July 1996 case could be released in early 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of two people convicted in a July 1996 murder is now in a transitional prison and set to be released early in 2020.
Jason Wentz, one of the two people convicted of murder in the case, is set to be released as early as March 2020.
On July 26, 1996, Wentz and Joseph Henson were trying to carjack Donna Heseman but they ended up killing her. Heseman was arriving at work at Bristol Myers Squibb.
Wentz and Henson led police on an hours-long manhunt. They were convicted of murder in the case.
Wentz is set to be released as early as March. Lieutenant Doug Daza was one of the deputies on the manhunt. We asked him what he thinks about Wentz's upcoming release.
"They killed a lady for no reason, other than to get her car," says Lt. Daza. "They committed a number of other crimes and he gets to have a significant part of his life back, and hers is gone."
Lt. Daza's remembers the day well.
“It was pretty awe-inspiring. The amount of response and amount of law enforcement that was combing this area looking for these guys,” says Lt. Daza.
Several Tri-State law enforcement agencies worked to track down Wentz and Henson.
Daza was just coming into work as it all started.
“I had seen what was going on at Mead Johnson and checked my radio and computer, and took part in the manhunt,” recalls Lt. Daza.
Hours into the manhunt, Daza was taking a break. He heard a report of a carjacking. He and his partner took off.
“There’s a curve just south of where the Dogtown was,” says Daza. “And on the curve, they were going so fast they weren’t able to stay in their lane and they slammed into my car.”
It was a head-on collision.
In the car that hit then Deputy Daza and his partner was Jason Wentz and Joseph Henson.
Daza has no memory of the crash, but he's left with a scar. One that takes him back 23 years.
“I go back mostly to the victim,” says Lt. Daza. “What I do consider important is that a lady lost her life, and I know she had a daughter, and I know she had family, a pretty significant amount of family. And she’s not around for them anymore.”
Wentz will be released from prison on March 26, 2020. Henson won’t be released until Feb 11, 2049.
