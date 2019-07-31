Anthem changes policy for children with SMA after agreeing to cover toddler’s $2 million drug

We recognize the severity of severe spinal muscular atrophy and the devastating effects it has on the lives and experiences of people with SMA and their families. Anthem is committed to helping ensure that our members have access to safe, effective, evidence-based treatments that improve health outcomes. In reviewing the medical literature, Anthem’s Medical Policy & Technology Assessment Committee, a majority of whom are external physicians, determined that Zolgensma is medically necessary provided all criteria are met. Members have the ability to appeal medical policy decisions. The medical policy is available here. Criteria are aligned with the ages, medical conditions and other clinical characteristics of infants evaluated in clinical trials for whom there is published medical evidence to assess safety and efficacy; certain children up to 2 years old meet medical policy criteria if there is evidence of healthy motor neurons, based on previous treatment with Spinraza. Infants under six months old do not need previous experience with Spinraza.Anthem covers Zolgensma for members in our individual and fully-insured employer-sponsored health plans who meet the medical policy criteria. Anthem administers the benefits for self-funded groups but the groups make their own decision as to whether to include gene replacement coverage in their plans. The self-funded groups that cover gene replacement therapy benefits follow Anthem medical policy on Zolgensma.

