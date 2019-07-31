Anthem changes policy for children with SMA after agreeing to cover toddler’s $2 million drug

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The family of an Evansville toddler is crying happy tears after hearing their 19-month-old son will get the drug he needs.
We first told you about Jackson Schultheis on Monday. Anthem Insurance had just called the Schultheis family to tell them their appeal had been denied, and the drug he needed wouldn’t be covered.
Then, late Tuesday, they they got a call that the decision had been reversed, and it would be covered after all.
Jackson was diagnosed with the chronic genetic disease, Spinal Muscular Atropy, at 11-months-old. It affects motor skills like walking, eating and breathing.
Now, a new gene therapy called Zolgensma could stop the progression, but it costs $2 million and is only available for children under the age of two.
Anthem sent us a statement explaining their new policy:
Elissa and Jacob, Jackson’s parents, say their son was born just days before newborn screening was required in Indiana. Testing would have shown that Jackson had SMA long before he was diagnosed.
Congressman Larry Bucschon was one of the many lawmakers the Schultheis family reached out to as they worked to get the drug covered by their insurance.
He sent us a statement:
Katie Kapusta spoke with the Schultheis family again on Wednesday. She’ll have her full report tonight on 14 News.
Until then, here’s some of what Jackson’s mom had to say:
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.