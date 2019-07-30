Veteran’s Memorial Parkway to be down 1 lane for construction

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville drivers will soon be seeing even more construction, heading out of downtown for the next month.
Starting around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Evansville Water Sewer Utility will be installing a liner in a 54-inch sewer pipe near the Eastside Water Treatment Plant.
One eastbound lane of Veteran’s Memorial Parkway will remain closed during the work.
The project will take around four weeks to complete, and crews will be working in the area from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. every weekday.
The Evansville Police Department will be patrolling the area to make sure drivers are obeying the 30 mph speed limit.
“These workers rely on you to watch their safety. They’ll be safety conscious, and they will have their equipment on. There will be a lot of equipment and a lot of movement. So, be careful when you get down here in this work zone,” said Ardell Smith, EWSU planning and program manager.
While most of the work will be done in the eastbound lanes, there will be some construction in the median and will affect traffic in both directions when that is happening.
