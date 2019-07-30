TDL Preview: Owensboro Catholic

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Monday, we continue our Touchdown Live Previews with Owensboro Catholic.
This is the second year under head coach Jason Morris. The Aces enter the upcoming season with the majority of their players back, most notably their three-year starting quarterback Drew Hartz.
During their 2018 season, Hartz threw for over 2,600 hundred yards and 32 touchdowns, and Morris looks to utilize his offensive weapon yet again.
Owensboro Catholic is coming off an 8-4 season that saw a heartbreaking loss to Murray in the 2A playoffs, something the Aces plan to use as motivation.
“Last year we didn’t get as far as we wanted to and it was kinda an eye-opener," said quarterback Drew Hartz. "We’re coming into this season with a chip on our shoulder to push us to work even harder so we get farther into the playoffs and hopefully get that state championship.”
“This is something I haven’t seen the entire time that I’ve been here, where it seems like everybody is fully bought in," said Jack Hamilton, linebacker for Owensboro Catholic. "We’ve got the best quarterback in the city, maybe even the state. We’ve got the best receivers in the state. We have all these pieces returning that we know that we can make a really good run in the playoffs on.”
“This senior group, being the type of leaders they are, they’re wanting to build off of last season, not just being satisfied with 8-4 but we wanna play the 15 games, you know when you play that 15th game, you’re in the state finals," said head coach Jason Morris.
The Aces open up their 2019 revenge tour at home, playing host to Ohio county.
Owensboro Catholic then hits the road for their next three games against Daviess County, Owensboro High School and South Spencer.
