Suspect in Henderson shooting now facing murder charge

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The suspect in a deadly shooting in Henderson is now facing a murder charge.
The shooting happened Friday night outside Thompson’s Banquet Hall on Atkinson Street.
Police say an argument broke out at a large party, between some Evansville and Henderson residents.
Witnesses told police 18-year old Japaris Baker fired shots toward the Evansville crowd of people. Police say 18-year old Jaiwaun Wadlington was hit in the back of the head and killed.
Two other people were also hit. One was treated and released. The other was treated for a serious leg injury.
Baker was initially facing two assault charges. According to Henderson police, Baker was additionally charged Tuesday morning with murder in connection with Wadlington’s death.
We’ll keep you updated.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.