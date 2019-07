EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -We’ll wrap up July with sunny and warm weather and highs in the lower 80s. Rain chances are nil through Friday. The remainder of the week will be pleasant for late July with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Scattered showers will return by late Sunday and continue into early next week. Normal high is 88 and normal low is 67 for this time of the year.