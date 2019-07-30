ISP inspects school buses in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Gibson County, students and parents are getting ready for school and so are Indiana State troopers.
They want to make sure those school buses are ready.
Troopers were out this Tuesday morning, inspecting the buses. This includes everything from stop arms to flashing lights, breaks and tires.
Trooper Brad Miller is responsible for inspections for several school districts in southern Indiana.
“They’re transporting our youth. It’s a professional job. Not only do you have school corporations drivers, you have contract drivers that own their own buses. It’s just our job to make sure that if there are some things that got past those corporation mechanics or contractor mechanics, that those items get fixed," said Trooper Brad Miller.
When school starts back next week, state police will also be increasing patrols in several areas that see a lot of school traffic.
