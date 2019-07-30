Police: Drunk driver crashed at Dress Plaza, left SUV

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man drove three and half times the legal alcohol limit late Monday night in Evansville.
Officers say John Bircher ran his SUV off Riverside Drive and hit a gate at Dress Plaza.
They say the SUV, which is registered to Bircher, was found with heavy damage from hitting the gate and jumping the curb.
A witness says she heard the driver say he didn’t want to get into trouble before he left.
Officers say they found Bircher nearby, stumbling and bleeding from a cut to his face.
They say Bircher told them he was trying to find a phone to call a tow truck.
Police say Bircher smelled of alcohol, had red and glassy eyes, and slurred speech.
They say he told them he had been drinking whiskey at the Lucky Lady because it was his birthday.
Police say Bircher was taken to the hospital, then booked into jail.
He’s facing hit and run and OMVWI charges.
