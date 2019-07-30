Police chief convention takes over Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Over 150 police chiefs and command staff from all over the commonwealth have taken over the Owensboro Convention Center for The annual Kentucky Association Chief of Police training.
“This event, it’s a great event for our community," said Chris Gendek, destination services director for Visit Owensboro. "It really allows us to showcase all of Owensboro’s new developments. Especially to police chiefs and command staffs from all across the state.”
Owensboro tourism officials say conventions are great for bringing new people to the area.
“We’ve estimated this to bring an economic impact of almost $300,000 to Owensboro," Gendek said. "And really, over the next three days, Owensboro’s going to be the safest city in Kentucky.”
Tuesday, Orlando Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Smith showed the audience what has changed for them since the Pulse nightclub shooting.
“A lot of it is lessons learned," Smith said. "I mean, things that went wrong, things that went right, just to basically spread awareness to other agencies and tell them it could happen to anybody. It could happen at a restaurant, it could happen at a store, at a shopping mall, it could happen anywhere. And you need to be prepared for it.”
Smith explained that the biggest gap seemed to be communication with other first responders.
“Have you practiced working these type of events together?" Smith said. "Do you have a response plan? Who’s going to be in charge in these type of events? So all those things need to be taken into consideration.”
This is the first time the convention’s been to Owensboro. It wraps up Thursday morning.
