4 Owensboro firefighters honored for safely pulling man from burning apartment

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Four Owensboro firefighters now have new emblems on their uniforms. In January, the men rushed to an apartment fire on Burlew Boulevard where they found a man trapped on the second floor.
Each of them are now credited with saving his life.
Saving lives may part of the job description, but this award is unique. Owensboro Fire Chief Steven Mitchell says he can recall giving it out only twice in recent years.
The four men were added to the list Monday afternoon.
On January 18, 2019, food left on a hot stove created a fire at Keystone Apartments.
“Cooking was left unattended for about five minutes,” Chief Mitchell recalled. “By the time she got back, the fire had gone into the cabinets. The kitchen was well involved.”
Lt. Brian Rowan and firefighter Ted Johnston came in on the second truck to arrive and quickly realized a man was trapped on the second floor. That man found his way to the window and opened it, but was still struggling to breathe.
“He had soot around his nose and mouth, and you could tell had a sucked in quite a bit of smoke,” Lt. Brian Rowan recalled.
Rowan climbed a ladder to the man and pulled him headfirst through the window and partially down the ladder, but says he could feel himself losing grip.
“I was starting to lose him. I really was,” Rowan explained. “And I thought ‘man, we’re both going to go’.”
Firefighters Jake Aull and Josh Sexton, along with Johnston, were guiding Rowan from the ground.
“Said ‘hey, row him to your right’ and that’s when these three guys stepped in and was able to grab him and take him on to the ground,” Rowan described.
The man was taken to the hospital but was released a few days later.
Now, opposite their badge, is a pin to remind them of a winter day when pulling a man to safety was their priority and the group even recalls a bit of humor during the rescue.
"I said ‘Come on bro, we’ve got to go’,” Rowan said laughing.
The victim was not there Monday night, but Chief Mitchell believes he’s doing fine.
Mitchell also says the man did exactly what he should have done by opening a window and yelling for help. Jumping from that high up should be a last resort, Mitchell advised.
