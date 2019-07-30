New candy shop coming to downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new candy shop is set to open on Main Street in Evansville on Thursday, August 1.
It’s called Sweet Schmitt’s and is located where Gala Cakes used to be.
The shop specializes in caramels, flavored marshmallows and a lot of other goodies.
They get all their product locally. The owner says he’s happy to be a part of the growth of Main Street as more businesses move in.
“The buildup and the changeover of Main Street has been a good transformation and overtime being on the ground floor seeing the transformation has been a help," said Michael Schmitt, owner.
Sweet Schmitt’s also does custom gift baskets for any occasion. They’re open Tuesday through Saturday.
