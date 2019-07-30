Neighborhood Watch: Coffee with a Cop in Mt. Carmel Wed., U.S. District Court warning about spoofers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Mt. Carmel, Coffee with a Cop is set for Wednesday.
The officers of Mt. Carmel Police Department are inviting you to the Wabash General Hospital board room from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Stop by and ask questions about how you can cooperate with law enforcement to keep your neighborhood safe.
Free coffee and pastries will be provided by the WGH Foundation.
The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana is warning about spoofers.
The scammers are using the district’s actual phone number to intimidate people.
If they call you, here’s what will happen.
They will say they are with the court and that you’ll have to provide your social security number because it has been hacked.
Or they’ll say you are under investigation for prostitution or other crimes and you’ll be arrested.
If you get this call, report it to the district court clerk’s office, and remember, never give personal information to a caller you can’t verify.
