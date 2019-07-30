Marty Hill inks deal to play in Slovakia

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Following two seasons playing for the University of Evansville men’s basketball team, Marty Hill has inked a deal with BK Levicki Patrioti in Slovakia.
Hill’s contract was officially signed on July 19. His squad plays in the SBL League and won the championship in 2017-18 while advancing to the Slovak Cup in 2019.
“I am very excited to start my pro basketball career. It’s always been a goal of mine,” Hill stated. “I have been through a lot over the last four years and I am very blessed to have this opportunity. I thank God for everything he has done for me. I would like to send my thanks to my family and friends for being there every step of the way with me, my new organization – the BK Levicki Partotis for the opportunity and the University of Evansville and the community for embracing me in my time there.”
“I would not take back anything because it helped me grow into the person that I am today. I am nothing without God, my family and friends,” Hill added.
As a senior in 2018-19, Hill started all 32 games and enjoyed a great season, averaging 11.5 points and 3.95 rebounds per game. He was the Aces’ top long range shooter, hitting 41.7% of his tries from outside, sixth in the MVC. His top contest was a 24-point effort in the home win over Drake where he totaled 24 points and five out of seven 3-pointers. Hill added a 21-point game in the road win at Valparaiso.
“Marty is very excited excited. We spoke to him and he was just elated. He has been preparing and is ready to go,” UE head coach Walter McCarty said. “We are very excited for him that he gets to continue on his journey and achieve his dream of playing professional basketball. It is a good thing for him and we will be rooting for them from here.”
Courtesy: UE Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.