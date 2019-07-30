Marty Hill inks deal to play in Slovakia

“I am very excited to start my pro basketball career. It’s always been a goal of mine,” Hill stated. “I have been through a lot over the last four years and I am very blessed to have this opportunity. I thank God for everything he has done for me. I would like to send my thanks to my family and friends for being there every step of the way with me, my new organization – the BK Levicki Partotis for the opportunity and the University of Evansville and the community for embracing me in my time there.”