Late July Heat Break

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold front will sweep out most of the rain and drop temperatures below normal as July draws to a close. Skies becoming mostly sunny with scattered showers as high temps reach the mid-80’s. Mostly clear and cooler tonight as lows drop into the mid-60’s.
Wednesday will feature sunny skies and low humidity as high temps only reach the lower 80’s. Since the mini heat wave ended on July 21st…high temps have remained below normal and have not reached 90-degrees. The month of August will open under mostly sunny skies as high temps remain below normal in the mid-80’s through Friday.
