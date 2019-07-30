Daviess County Public School gets athletic facility upgrades

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A new football season means new facility upgrades.
Daviess County Public Schools is putting around $15 million into two football stadiums.
14 News got a tour of the facilities while the school board went on this Monday morning.
Daviess County High School’s stadium will feature a new entry gate with ticket windows, and a concession stand. It also has a new turf field. The existing press box is getting a facelift and there are all new bleachers.
At Apollo High School, they’re getting a new stadium altogether. It also has new turf and features a separate locker room building.
The old stadium will be torn down and made into a parking lot.
This is to make room for the district to add on to Apollo’s current building.
District superintendent Matt Robbins says this is an investment in the future.
“They’re built with the idea of longevity in place, you know, block structures,” says District Superintendent Matt Robbins. “The field, turf field itself, with the track... those were constructed with the idea that those have to last us a long time again.”
Robbins says the goal is to have the Daviess County High School stadium game ready by their first home game.
As for Apollo, because it’s brand new, it’s going to take them a bit longer. However, they still hope to have it ready for the last home game.
