St. Vincent De Paul thrift store vandalized in Owensboro

OWENSBORO., Ky. (WFIE) - St. Vincent De Paul serves the poor in several communities across the Tri-State, but after the Owensboro location was vandalized on Friday, July 26, they’re facing some setbacks.
Officials with the non-profit say the windows of the building were shot out. The CEO, Richard Remp-Morris, says they’re relying on the community for help with repairs.
“We need folks to realize though, we are a nonprofit organization. So, you just don’t have a lot of damage funds in our budget. So we would appreciate any help or support,” said Remp-Morris.
Until the nonprofit can collect enough money in donations, the boards on the windows will be staying.
“These windows are very large. We know at a minimum a thousand dollars a window. So, as you can see there are several that are out here. The other thing is the vinyl signage. We also lost an entire days revenue, which is huge to us,” said Remp-Morris.
St. Vincent De Paul will be working with the Ownensboro Police Department to find out who did this. Officers say that they currently have no suspects, but that this is an ongoing investigation.
If you would like to help with repairs, St. Vincent De Paul is accepting donations at their Owensboro location on 200 East 18th Street.
