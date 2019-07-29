SIAC Athletes of the year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday was the 2019 SIAC Banquet along with the winners of the male and female athlete of the year awards.
Memorial quarterback Michael Lindauer was the male athlete of the year.
As a junior, he led the Tigers to a 3A state championship. In his senior season, he threw for 3,858 yards and led all quarterbacks in the state with 51 touchdown passes.
Lindauer finished his high school career fourth in Indiana, nearing almost 11,000 passing yards.
The now Cincinnati Bearcat was also named a Mr. Football finalist, the first in Memorial history.
“Definitely top four years of my life. Hopefully, Cincinnati can top that, but people say college and high school are different and so far I see that because of the bonds you create. Not just at Memorial, obviously Memorial, but the bonds we create outside with friends in the SIAC. I’m very grateful to be able to play at Memorial and in the SIAC with the competition we have and I think it’s set me up well for Cincinnati," said Lindauer.
The female athlete of the year winning went to Castle’s Jessica Nunge.
A dual-sport athlete in volleyball and basketball, she was a staple of the Knights.
On the hardwood, Nunge averaged 16 points a game in her senior season, leading the Knights to Semi-State.
During her high school volleyball career, she totaled 1,527 kills, nearly 300 blocks and 918 digs.
Nunge was not in attendance at the banquet, she was already in Tallahassee where she joined the Florida State Seminoles volleyball team.
