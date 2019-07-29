SIAC Athletes of the year

“Definitely top four years of my life. Hopefully, Cincinnati can top that, but people say college and high school are different and so far I see that because of the bonds you create. Not just at Memorial, obviously Memorial, but the bonds we create outside with friends in the SIAC. I’m very grateful to be able to play at Memorial and in the SIAC with the competition we have and I think it’s set me up well for Cincinnati," said Lindauer.