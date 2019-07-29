Sheriff’s Office: Woman arrested for child neglect, threatens to kill deputy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shortly after 3 p.m., the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an address in Grandin Pointe home complex after a 911 caller reported that a neighbor was “beating her kids,” according to the press release issued by the sheriff’s office.
When deputies arrived, they say they found at eight-year-old and a 10-year-old. They say one child had bruising around the eye and said that her mom punched her in the face.
Authorities say the child also had a cut on her knee, a bite mark, and told deputies that her mother dragged her by the hair.
The press release states that the other child had bruising to her temple area, bite marks, a cut on her foot, and also said she was dragged by the hair.
When deputies interviewed the mother, 41-year-old Heather Biehl, they say she was extremely intoxicated and belligerent. They say she seemed unaware where her daughters were at the time.
Biehl was arrested, and faces battery and child neglect charges.
While Biehl was being taken to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center, authorities say she told one of the deputies she was going to kill him, saying she would shoot the deputy with her AR-15 rifle. She was also charged intimidation on a law enforcement officer.
The children were taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation. The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.