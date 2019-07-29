Ramp closures begin Monday for night paving in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Owensboro.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says night paving will begin Monday on ramps at the 1-165, William Natcher Expressway interchange with U.S. 60, Wendell Ford Expressway.
Monday night they will be working on the northbound ramp of I-165 to U.S. 60 eastbound. That section of road will be closed starting at 7 p.m.
This is their paving schedule for the rest of the week:
- I-165 Northbound ramp to U.S. 60 Eastbound will be closed from 7 p.m., CDT, Monday, July 29, to 7 p.m., Tuesday with a lane restriction on U.S. 60 Eastbound
- I-165 Northbound ramp to U.S. 60 Westbound will be closed from 7 p.m., CDT, Tuesday, July 30, to 7 p.m., Wednesday with a lane restriction on U.S. 60 Westbound
- U.S. 60 Eastbound ramp to I-165 Southbound will be closed from 7 p.m., CDT, Wednesday, July 31, to 7 p.m., Thursday
- U.S. 60 Westbound ramp to I-165 Southbound will be close from 7 p.m., CDT, Thursday, August 1, to 7 p.m., Friday
A marked detour will be set up at the U.S. 231 Owensboro exit or the KY 54 Owensboro exit.
