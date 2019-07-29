Rain & Thunderstorms Return

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a sunny and dry weekend, rain chances increase the next few days along a slow moving cold front. Today, early sunshine then skies becoming mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. The severe weather threat is low but storms will be lightning producers and capable of producing gusty winds. High temps in the mid-80’s to upper 80’s.
A cold front will sweep out the showers and storms early Tuesday then clearing skies as high temps reach the mid-80’s. The final day of July, Wednesday, will bring sunshine and low humidity as high temps only reach the low 80’s.
