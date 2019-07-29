Neighborhood Watch: HPD investigating shooting, OPD looking for missing teen

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Henderson police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning.
Police say they were called to the 400 block of South Adams around 12:30 in the morning.
Police say a man had a gunshot wound on his arm. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injury.
No arrests have been made.
If you have any information, call the Henderson police at 270-831-1295.
--------------------------
A Vanderburgh County woman is facing charges after investigators say she beat two children and threatened to kill a deputy.
Deputies were called to Grandin Point Mobile Home Complex Sunday afternoon.
Deputies say they found two young girls, one with bruising around the eye. That child told authorities her mother punched her in the face.
A second child was also found with bruising to the temple area, bite marks and a cut on their foot.
41-year-old Heather Biehl is facing several charges including child neglect and intimidation.
Investigators say she threatened to kill a deputy.
------------------------
The Owensboro Police Department is trying to find a missing teenager.
15-year-old Justin Henning was last seen Sunday night in the 1300 block of West Third Street.
He was wearing a black shirt, black pants, black shoes and a gray shirt.
If you have any information that would help police find him, call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
