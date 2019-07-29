Motorcycle driver dies after crash in Hancock Co.

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A motorcycle driver was killed during a crash Sunday near Lewisport.
Deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office say 26-year-old Christopher C. Blake of Hardin County, was heading east on Highway 60 with two other motorcycle drivers.
They say shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, and about two miles east of Lewisport, Blake lost control of his motorcycle.
Deputies say his friends weren’t sure what happened, but they say he might have reached for something.
Authorities say Blake ran off the road, but was able to make it back onto the roadway. Deputies say he then lost control again and was thrown from the motorcycle.
They say he was wearing a helmet, but died at Owensboro Health.
Deputies say no other motorcycles or cars were hit.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.