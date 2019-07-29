Mother mourns son who died in weekend shooting, days before 19th birthday

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - On Saturday, Keeshan Mcbaine got word that her 18-year-old son Jaiwuan Wadlington had been shot.
“When they pulled that cover back and I seen my son laying there, I was getting ready to just pull him up, like Jaiwuan, you got to be joking, get up,” said Keeshan Mcbaine.
Jaiwuan was leaving an album release party at Thomason’s Banquet Hall in Henderson when police say an argument started outside of the hall, leading to three people being shot. Two of them were transported to the hospital. Jaiwuan died at the scene.
“I’m not okay, that was my baby. My, I don’t think I’m going to ever, ever feel right, but I have to be strong,” said Mcbaine.
Right now, there have been no arrests made in Jaiwuan’s murder, but as his family and friends wait for justice to be served, they ask everyone to learn from this tragic loss.
“I just want everyone to stop all the killing. Y’all are out here making these parents hurt, nobody want to bury their kids, especially at young ages nobody,” said Mcbaine.
Police are hoping to make an arrest for the murder of Jaiwuan Wadlington in the next 24 to 48 hours, and they are asking for anyone who has information to please come forward.
