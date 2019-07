EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Scattered showers and storms dropped between a half inch and inch of rain across the Tri-State on Monday afternoon. Milder air will flow in behind the system and will settle of the region for much of the work week. Daily highs will stay in the low to middle 80s and lows will sink into the mid 60s. Rain chances will end by early Tuesday morning, and dry weather will be the rule for the remainder of the week.