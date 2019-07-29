McCarty announces coaching staff changes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty has announced changes in his coaching staff that are effective immediately.
After serving as an assistant coach for the Purple Aces last season, Todd Lickliter has announced his retirement. The 2007 NABC National Coach of the Year will step back from the coaching ranks in order to focus on spending time with his family.
“I am extremely thankful to Todd for his work with our program,” McCarty said. “His knowledge of the game of basketball really made a difference with our guys while his experience as a head coach helped me immensely in my first season. We will miss his presence, but wish him nothing but the best in the future.”
Logan Baumann, who worked as the Associate Athletic Director for Basketball Operations last season, has been elevated to an assistant coach. The graduate of Louisville was in charge of all off-court operations for the program last season. Isaac McGlone, who was a graduate assistant for the program last year, will move into Baumann’s operations position.
“We are very fortunate to have someone with Logan’s experience and knowledge on our staff. He impacted our program in so many ways off the court last season and we are excited to have him transition to working on the court this season,” McCarty added. “It is also a great benefit to have Isaac move into our operations position. He had the opportunity to work closely with Logan over the last 12 months and is ready to make that next step.”
