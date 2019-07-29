Kentucky Downs Preview Day: Stave back in Ladies Turf after narrow defeat

“He just hasn’t quite been able to put it all together,” Wiggins said. “He did really good at Keeneland, just got a little tired. The next race on Oaks Day against World of Trouble, our only chance to beat him was to lay close to him, and it didn’t work out. He was just too fast. He got slammed real hard at the gate, pinched on both sides and shuffled back, in his next start, and they just kept going on the front end. I kind of drew a line through those races. And I think I’d been training him a little too hard, so I backed off. He ran a great race in the allowance. It was a real tough race. He drew the 1 hole, broke well and was on the lead. He just couldn’t hold them off, but he was like his old self.”