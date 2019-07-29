Jury trial canceled for Princeton Police Officer

George Brandt, 28.
By Jill Lyman | July 29, 2019 at 3:35 PM CDT - Updated July 29 at 3:35 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Princeton Police Officer facing an official misconduct charge was in court Monday.

Brandt George’s case is in Vanderburgh County with a special prosecutor.

At the hearing, the jury trial that was set was canceled, and a status hearing was set for Oct. 30.

Court officials couldn’t say if this means a new jury trial will be set or if a plea agreement is in the works.

We are waiting to hear back from the special prosecutor to find out more.

Officer George is accused of allowing a suspect to toss out a back of heroin after his arrest.

He faces up to two and half years in prison if convicted.

