Jury trial canceled for Princeton Police Officer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Princeton Police Officer facing an official misconduct charge was in court Monday.
Brandt George’s case is in Vanderburgh County with a special prosecutor.
At the hearing, the jury trial that was set was canceled, and a status hearing was set for Oct. 30.
Court officials couldn’t say if this means a new jury trial will be set or if a plea agreement is in the works.
We are waiting to hear back from the special prosecutor to find out more.
Officer George is accused of allowing a suspect to toss out a back of heroin after his arrest.
He faces up to two and half years in prison if convicted.
