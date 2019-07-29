INDOT announces road closure for rehab work on Warrick Co. bridge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Warrick County.
The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure on State Road 161 near the Midway community for a bridge rehabilitation project.
Beginning on or around Monday, Aug. 5, contractors will close S.R. 161 just over a mile south of S.R. 62 to deep patch and resurface the bridge spanning Otter Creek. This operation will repair areas of the pavement that have weakened over time and will be finished with a new driving surface.
Work is expected to last until the beginning of November depending upon weather conditions.
During the project, the road will be closed to through traffic, though local motorists will have access up to the point of closure. All others should use the official detour following S.R. 66, S.R. 61 and S.R. 62.
