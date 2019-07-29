Henderson fire gets new truck

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Fire Department got a new firetruck Monday.
Firefighters say the new truck has stainless steel rather than aluminum which will provide more safety for the firefighters.
The Station One crew is very excited about it.
“We’re all kids at heart when it comes to these things, these are impressive as a child, growing up you always wanted to be fireman, wanna get on the trucks and respond and when one comes in new like this everyone jumps to it and flocks to it,” said Lieutenant Chris Watson.
The new engine will be housed at Station One on Washington.
The crew is inviting everyone to come and check it out.
