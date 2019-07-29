Grayville man arrested after chase ending in cornfield

WABASH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Grayville man after a chase that ended in a cornfield.
On Saturday, July 27, a deputy with the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office said were conducting an Aggressive Criminal Enforcement on the west side of Wabash County around 1:06 in the morning, according to a press release issued by the sheriff’s office.
A deputy said he saw a black 1995 Dodge Dakota perform a traffic violation and tried to stop the truck. Instead, they say the truck fled northbound out of Bellmont, failing to stop at the intersection of Highway 15 and East 400 Road.
The deputy followed the truck and say speeds reached 96 mph.
The press release states the deputy saw the driver throw something out of the window as it continued northbound.
The pursuit continued when the truck turned eastbound onto North 1600 Lane and when the lane ended deputies say the truck continued down a grassy lane and into a cornfield.
According to the press release, the truck stopped once in the cornfield and the driver, 38-year-old Shawn Swift of Grayville, was arrested.
Deputies then went back to where they believed the items were thrown out of the truck and say they recovered certain items of evidence.
Swift was found to be wanted on warrants from Wabash, White, and Knox counties. He was also charged with unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing justice, driving while revoked and other traffic-related violations.
Swift’s bond is set at $2,000 cash.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.