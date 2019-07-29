Dr. Robert Shelby new Chief Diversity Officer at UE

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dr. Robert Shelby is the new Chief Diversity Officer at the University of Evansville. He will lead the newly created Center for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
Shelby’s goals are to connect with all UE students and staff in his new role.
“We have to be even more attentive, especially if we’re going to grow our university. If we’re going to continue to have the best folks in the classroom teaching and the best administrators, we need to expand the ways in which we are doing things. And diversity, equity and inclusion will allow us to do that," said Dr. Shelby.
Dr. Shelby has been around the UE family for the last five years, teaching sociology courses.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.