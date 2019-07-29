Daviess Co. man charged with nearly 100 felony counts has case waived to grand jury

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New information on the arrest of a man charged with almost 100 felony counts, involving child exploitation.
46-year-old Brandon Sally was in court Monday. His case was waived to a grand jury.
Kentucky State Police say is arrest follows an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.
Investigators say they discovered Sally was sharing explicit photos online.
He’s in Daviess County Jail facing a long list of charges including rape and use of a minor in a sexual performance.
