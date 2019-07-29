Daviess Co. man charged with nearly 100 felony counts has case waived to grand jury

We're told his arrest is the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation. (Source: KSP/WFIE)
By Matthew DeVault | July 29, 2019

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New information on the arrest of a man charged with almost 100 felony counts, involving child exploitation.

46-year-old Brandon Sally was in court Monday. His case was waived to a grand jury.

Investigators say they discovered Sally was sharing explicit photos online.

He’s in Daviess County Jail facing a long list of charges including rape and use of a minor in a sexual performance.

