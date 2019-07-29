Castle graduate named U.S. Army Material Command’s Soldier of the Year

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. (WFIE) - The U.S. Army Materiel Command has named a man from Newburgh the 2019 Soldier of the Year.
Sgt. Trevor Reece is a 2016 Castle High School graduate.
Reece received the honor after competing in the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Atterbury earlier this month.
Army officials say soldiers were put through three days of tough competition, testing their physical and mental strength through scenario-based events.
Reece will go on to compete at the Department of Army level competition.
He is a Combat Medic Specialist at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Silver Spring, Maryland.
“A lot of training back at my home station and being pushed by my Sergeant Major helped in my preparation,” said Reece.
Friend and family of Reece tell 14 News they are extremely proud of him.
