Car hits Owensboro healthcare building

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A healthcare office in Owensboro is closed, after a car hit the Breckenridge Street building.
Sweatt and Pedley Family Healthcare posted photos late Monday afternoon.
Police say they don’t believe the driver was impaired, and they believe the building is structurally safe.
They say no one was hurt.
Because of the damage, officials from the office say they will be closed Tuesday morning. They say they will still be answering phones, and they’ll keep patients updated.
