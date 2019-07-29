Beautification project brings a touch of art to Dubois Co. trash site

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A beautification project in the Town of Ireland had artists breaking out their inner van Gogh, but not on the type of canvas you’d expect.
Officials are calling it “Garbage Gallery."
It’s a site where residents of Ireland come to separate their trash and recyclables, but now there’s a touch of color added to the once white dumpsters.
“We want to call this garbage gallery so although you come to drop off your trash and recyclables, you can also see a gallery of art," said Craig Greulich, a St. Patrick Committee member.
Greulich came up with the idea for Garbage Gallery three years ago after hearing of another town who did something similar. He says this will help improve the image of the town for people coming into town.
“When you come in from the west, heading east into Ireland this is the first thing you see, so if we can make an improvement on to this, that’s what we want," Greulich said.
The committee reached out to artists in the area and asked for help, Elizabeth Wertman jumped at the chance.
“Getting a chance to beautify something that nobody really thinks is something that looks very nice is always really cool, so the second she sent the email I was like 'I want a dumpster. That’s mine. That’s mine. I want one," Wertman said. “I want to make it intriguing and look around and actually get closer to a dumpster.”
Wertman says she also wants to promote an eco-friendly message to everyone who sees her art.
“Wanting them to go out and about and discover and be a part of nature and be a part of wanting to take care of what we have," said Wertman. "So to me that’s where this all begins is right here at your dumpsite. It’s taking care of where you live.”
Greulich says he wants to bring more artists out to work on the remaining dumpsters, but there's no time line set for that yet.
