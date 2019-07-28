Rain returns Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a weekend full of sunshine, rain returns to start the workweek.
Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with low temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Monday will start out mostly sunny, but our clouds will increase as we go through the day. A line of showers and storms will move into southeast Illinois by about midday and push east across Indiana and Kentucky during the afternoon.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will remain possible across the Tri-State throughout Monday evening and into the night. Some of that rain may even linger into Tuesday, mainly over the southeastern half of the Tri-State.
Although a few thunderstorms are possible, no severe weather is expected at this time. In total, most of the Tri-State will pick up between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain from this system. Given our recent stretch of dry weather, it would take two or more inches of rain to cause flooding issues.
The cold front bringing us that rain will cool us down a little. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s Monday but will only make it into the mid 80s Tuesday through Thursday before returning to the mid to upper 80s as we head into the weekend. We have mostly sunny skies in store for the whole second half of the week.
