Owensboro man arrested for electronic crime involving a minor

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police arrested an Owensboro man after they say an investigation showed he was having a sexual conversation with an underage girl on social media.
Troopers arrested Daniel Pointer, 28, on charges related to prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor. He was taken to the Daviess County Detention Center.
The investigation resulted in a search warrant at a home in Owensboro or July 27. Authorities say the equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s Forensic Laboratory for further examination.
The investigation is still ongoing.
