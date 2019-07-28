Otters’ Wright cements place in bullpen

“Just getting back to enjoying the game, I obviously really really missed it," said Otters’ Taylor Wright. "When I last played senior year in college, I was wrapped up in, ‘do I have to throw so hard? I have to strike so many guys out’ stuff like that, to get drafted. Here it’s just have fun again, play the game. I feel like I’m on borrowed time so everyday here is really a blessing, so just enjoy it. Let it be more relaxed, have fun with it, and I think the results speak for themselves, that’s really what it’s all about just having fun.”