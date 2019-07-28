Otters’ Wright cements place in bullpen

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It had been four years since Taylor Wright pitched for the Otters. After graduating from Brown in 2015, he seemingly went back to a normal life until the Otters invited him to spring training.
Wright has solidified his spot as Evansville’s reliever. Appearing in 24 games, the 6′5″ righty has a .83 ERA with two wins, nine saves, and 41 strikeouts.
Wright is the son of Villanova head basketball coach Jay Wright, a two-time national champion, but Taylor prefers baseball and has loved his time so far with the Otters.
“Just getting back to enjoying the game, I obviously really really missed it," said Otters’ Taylor Wright. "When I last played senior year in college, I was wrapped up in, ‘do I have to throw so hard? I have to strike so many guys out’ stuff like that, to get drafted. Here it’s just have fun again, play the game. I feel like I’m on borrowed time so everyday here is really a blessing, so just enjoy it. Let it be more relaxed, have fun with it, and I think the results speak for themselves, that’s really what it’s all about just having fun.”
The Otters are back in action Saturday night, looking to take the series in game two from the Thunderbolts.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.