KSP: woman sitting in living room killed after truck crashes into home

CRITTENDEN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - State police say a 72-year-old woman was killed shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday when a truck crashed into her home.
According to KSP, Mary Bass, 72, was sitting in the living room of her home in the 500 block of Old Shady Grove Road as the truck crashed into the house and hit her.
Bass was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday by the Crittenden County Coroner, the news release states.
KSP says the GMC truck was being driven by 43-year-old Christopher Hill, of Marion, Kentucky. The news release says Hill didn’t stop at the intersection of Guess Road and Old Shady Grove Road and went through the front yard before going into the home.
State police did say Hill did not want treatment for the possible injuries he suffered.
KSP says this is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.