KSP: Evansville man arrested for fleeing police, children in car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, July 23, authorities with Indiana State Police say they tried to pull over the driver of a maroon Mercury van after the driver made an unsafe lane movement.
When they tried to stop the van, they say the driver accelerate to 50 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Troopers say the driver ignored a stop sign and a stoplight during the chase. The driver disregarded another stop light at Lincoln before turning west onto Washington Avenue, and that’s when authorities say they had to terminate the pursuit for safety reasons.
ISP and EPD continued to investigate the pursuit and were able to identify the driver as 25-year-old Andrew Glenn Caldwell of Evansville. Authorities say they learned that Caldwell had five children in the can during the chase. Their ages ranged from two to 12-years-old.
After reviewing the investigation, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office issued a felony arrest warrant for Caldwell.
Officers found and arrested him Friday.
Caldwell is facing a felony resisting law enforcement charge and a reckless driving misdemeanor charge.
