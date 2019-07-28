EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday is Gilda’s Club night at Bosse Field as they celebrate the past five years of serving the community.
The day was all about fun, reminding everyone that a cancer diagnosis doesn’t mean you can’t have fun.
Gilda’s Club does a variety of things for our community including summer camps for kids battling cancer, creating support groups and holding educational workshops.
Gilda’s vision is that no one should have to battle cancer alone and Sunday is just another example of how getting people together for fun can do that.
Gilda’s Club will receive a donation based on the number of tickets sold on Sunday.
