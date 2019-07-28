EPD: 2 men arrested after narcotics items found in shed; officer bit by dog

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two men were arrested after police were called to a home on Baker Avenue for a welfare check.
According to the probable cause affidavit, officers went to a home in the 1100 block of Baker Avenue shortly before 12 a.m. Friday after someone reported hearing a female screaming near a shed.
Officers found Jeremy Brown, 42, of Evansville in the back of the home yelling, the affidavit says. Once Jeremy was handcuffed, officers asked if anyone was inside the shed.
The affidavit says Jeremy told police he was not sure if anyone was in the shed, but did tell them a large dog was in it.
Officers state in the affidavit they asked multiple times for anyone in the shed to come out, which no one ever did. The EPD officers opened the shed door and found another man, Justin Brown, 42, of Evansville and a large dog inside.
According to the affidavit, “force,” had to be used by officers to handcuff the men.
With the two men handcuffed and on the ground, the dog bit one of the officers on the leg.
The affidavit says “items used for narcotics,” were clearly visible inside of the shed. Those items found in the shed included:
- A glass smoking pipe with residue, which field tested positive for methamphetamine
- 22.5 grams of synthetic cannabinoids
The officers stated in the affidavit that Justin was living in the shed.
Both men were taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.
