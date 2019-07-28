Daviess Co. High School unveils new Reid Stadium

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County High School’s Reid Stadium got an upgrade over these past few months. The $15 million renovation includes a turf football field, new tracks, and an upgraded concession and field houses.
Both Daviess County and Apollo were granted the new upgrades.
Reid Stadium is still under construction but will be ready for the Panthers to practice on just before the season gets underway.
“The anticipation is really high for everybody, but especially us because we get here every day and see the progress of the field. We’re still out here in the front yard, but we’re ready to get out there and to enjoy the new stuff," said Head Coach Matt Brannon.
“It’s a blessing. I’m so glad we got that turf," said Daviess County senior running back, Shane Riley. "I’m just ready to put in some work over there on the turf field. I can’t wait for it to get completely done.”
“I’m grateful that we have a new field, way safer on the players, and better conditions," said Daviess County junior left tackle, Jon Malley. “And ya know, whole new stadium, that’s just crazy. I’m extremely blessed and extremely excited to get out there on some Friday nights and show our fans what we can do.”
The Panthers won’t get to show off their new field until week two of the season.
Daviess County plays Central Hardin in week one before hosting their next three matchups.
