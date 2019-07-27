MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The 12th annual Jason Stevens Memorial softball tournament brought out quite the crowd.
More than 10 teams signed up to play in the three-day tournament, all playing in memory of Jason Stevens who died in a car accident on his way home from Iraq.
Jason’s sacrifice for his country and his love for sports is why so many come out every year to pay tribute to him and play the game he loved.
“It’s a great weekend. Community comes together every year. It just gets bigger and bigger, everybody has vacation saved up first thing for this weekend and it just gets us together to raise money for the community, but it gets everyone back and remembering why we’re here,” said Nathan Stock from Mt. Vernon.
The tournament raised about $5,000 and all the money will be donated to the Mt. Vernon Athletic Department.
