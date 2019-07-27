Coroner’s Office: 1 killed after Atkinson St. shooting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are investigating an Atkinson Street shooting that resulted in the death of one person.
According to the Henderson Police Department Facebook page, the shooting happened in the 700 block of Atkinson Street.
The Henderson County Coroner’s Office tells us they were called to the shooting around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Rendall Vincent with the coroner’s office says one person has died from this shooting so far.
The Facebook post from HPD did not state what time the shooting happened or if a suspect has been taken into custody.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the Henderson Police Department: 270-831-1295, or Crime Stoppers: 270-831-1111.
We will update this story with more information when it is made available.
