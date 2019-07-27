Mostly sunny Sunday, rain returns Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It looks like we will keep the mostly sunny weather to finish out the weekend, but rain chances return for the workweek.
Tonight will be mostly clear and seasonable with low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90° and heat index values just a couple degrees higher in the low 90s. A stray shower cannot be completely ruled out in the heat of the day, but we will most likely stay dry.
A cold front moving in from the west-northwest will bring some changes for the start of the workweek. Monday will start out mostly sunny, but our clouds will increase throughout the day. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Monday, mainly in the afternoon and evening.
That rain will continue through the night and into Tuesday before tapering off to the southeast Tuesday afternoon and evening as that cold front moves out of the Tri-State. At this time, no severe weather is expected. In total, most of the Tri-State will probably pick up less than an inch of rain from that system.
That front will also cool us off a little bit. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s Monday and mid 80s through the middle of the week.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.