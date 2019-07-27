ISP: man arrested after baby boy taken off life support

MARTIN CO., Ind. (WFIE) - State police have arrested a man after the death of a baby boy on Friday.
According to the news release from Indiana State Police, Bobby Leighty, 26, of Washington, Indiana, was arrested for Neglect Causing Seriously Bodily Injury.
ISP says Leighty was the caretaker for one-month-old Kyson Jones on July 23. That day, sometime after 12 p.m., the infant became unresponsive and Leighty called family members.
After family members arrived they called 911 because Jones was still unresponsive, the release says.
The ISP news release says Jones was taken to the Daviess County Hospital before being flown to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. The one-month-old boy remained at Riley’s on life support until his death on Friday.
After ISP investigators were informed of the infant’s death, the news release says they will show more evidence to the prosecutors office to try and change Leighty’s charge.
“Stemming from today’s [Friday] passing of Jones, Indiana State Police investigators will be presenting additional evidence to the Martin County Prosecutors Office in efforts to amend Leighty’s charge to: Neglect Resulting in Death, 1 Count, IC 35-46-1-4(3), Level 1 Felony and any additional applicable charges,” the ISP news release states.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.