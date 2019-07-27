Friends, family, neighbors honor life of murder victim

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friends, family, and neighbors held a vigil on Friday for a man sheriff’s deputies say was stabbed to death in his home.
People gathered outside of the home Edward Payne’s home to tell stories and honor his life.
Rick Grammar says he knew Payne for more than 50 years. Grammar calls Edward his best friend.
He says he got the call from the coroner late Saturday informing him of Edward’s death. He was shocked.
With Edward’s funeral on Saturday, reality is now setting in.
“It’s been rough when you’ve known somebody for 54 years,” explains Grammar. “You just can’t believe that it’s real.”
Wendy Payne is in jail and charged with her husband’s murder.
Wendy will be back in court in September.
