CMOE hosts ‘Kindergarten Here I Come’ event to prep kids for school

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tons of kids swarmed the Children’s Museum of Evansville Saturday for the “Kindergarten Here I Come” event.
The museum focuses on teaching kids skills they will need for their first day of school, including counting, learning the alphabet, and learning how to get on and off the school bus.
Museum officials say it’s interactive learning and for kids this young it’s the best way for them to learn.
“For some of them if they’ve never been in preschool or daycare they don’t really know what to expect. And so this is an opportunity to be around other children their age and practice the skills like getting on and off of a bus,” said Stan Gilham, museum’s director of education.
This year’s event brought in more kids in the first few hours than in years past, and museum officials hope to keep the event going for years to come.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.