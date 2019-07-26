206th Engineer Battalion deploys for mission in Middle East

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - More than 150 soldiers are now on their way to the Middle East.
We are learning they will have missions in multiple countries. Each soldier has had a rigorous training schedule to make sure they’re ready for the task at hand.
For the first time since 2006, the 206th Engineer Battalion deployed for the middle east. Their most recent mission was 13 years ago during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
“But you can imagine the infrastructure that is there and the infrastructure that has fallen away since we left Iraq,” says 206th Engineer Commander Robert Meacham.
More than a 150 soldiers are headed to the US Central Command Area of Operations for engineering construction and facilities maintenance for operation inherent resolve.
It is a mission spread across multiple countries and will have the soldiersdeployed for a year.
Commander Meacham says there are plans to make sure the soldiers are getting enough rest. He did say they have worked hard over the last 20 months preparing for this mission.
Commander Meacham is confident that each are ready for the task at hand.
“We’re the planners and supporters of that work, so we will be doing the quality control on those projects: the planning, the designing on those projects,” said Commander Meacham.
Since September 11 of 2001, the Kentucky National Guard has mobilized more than 18,000 soldiers and airmen in support of the global war or terror.
